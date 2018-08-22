SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet Power Us Up This Summer with Another Fun Track!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet Power Us Up This Summer with Another Fun Track!

K-pop girl group Red Velvet boasted the group's unique bright energy with 'Power Up'.

On August 21 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Red Velvet showed an energetic comeback performance to 'Power Up'.Red Velvet'Power Up' is the title track of Red Velvet's summer mini album 'Summer Magic' that was released on August 6.

As if Red Velvet read the minds of the public, the group has returned with another cheerful summer song similar to 'Red Flavor', which was a mega-hit song last summer.Red Velvet'Power Up' is an electro-pop song that is overloaded with playful and catchy melodies.  

Red Velvet's powerful choreography along with the members' heart-melting smile instantly give you the right kind of energy for you to overcome your sadness and concerns.Red VelvetLet's all 'Power Up' with Red Velvet this summer!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
