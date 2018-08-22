SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Supports Yoo Yeon Seok with a Coffee Truck!
[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Supports Yoo Yeon Seok with a Coffee Truck!

작성 2018.08.22
Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok expressed his thanks to K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN for sending him a coffee truck.

On August 22, Yoo Yeon Seok uploaded photos of himself holding a cup of coffee in front of a coffee truck on his social media account.Yoo Yeon SeokYoo Yeon SeokAlongside the pictures, Yoo Yeon Seok wrote, "Thank you, SEHUN #Mr. Sunshine #EXO #SEHUN #Ku Dong-mae #Coffee Truck".

Above the coffee truck, there is a slogan with a sweet message that says, "I'm supporting Mr. Sunshine and actor Yoo Yeon Seok."Yoo Yeon SeokSEHUN also wrote a message on the panel next to the truck saying, "Please enjoy. EXO SEHUN is supporting!"

Yoo Yeon Seok and EXO SEHUN have become close during the shooting of the Netflix original variety show series 'BUSTED'.Yoo Yeon Seok and EXO SEHUNMeanwhile, Yoo Yeon Seok is currently starring in the drama 'Mr. Sunshine' and SEHUN stars in upcoming film 'Dokgo Rewind'.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'oohsehun' 'yoo_yeonseok' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
