[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Takes Us Along with Her Trip to California
[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Takes Us Along with Her Trip to California

작성 2018.08.22 15:08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Takes Us Along with Her Trip to California
Korean actress Kim So Hyun is going on a trip to California alone!

On August 21, it was announced that Kim So Hyun is confirmed to shoot her first reality show 'First Time Being 20' (literal title).
Kim So HyunKim So HyunAccording to reports, 'First Time Being 20' will center on Kim So Hyun's journey in California as she travels the state all by herself.

The show will especially focus on how 20-year-old Kim So Hyun finds her true self through the trip, as well as sharing traveling information with the viewers.
Kim So HyunKim So Hyun began her career as a child actress in 2006, and received global popularity through her 2012 drama 'Moon Embracing the Sun'.

Her last project was KBS' 'Radio Romance' earlier this year, a romance drama that she partnered up with singer/actor Yoon Du Jun.

(Credit= 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
