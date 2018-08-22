SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO D.O. & Nam Ji Hyun's Romance Drama Is About to Begin!
[SBS Star] EXO D.O. & Nam Ji Hyun's Romance Drama Is About to Begin!

작성 2018.08.22 15:17
K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. and actress Nam Ji Hyun is ready to tell their sweet love story.

On August 22, tvN's upcoming drama '100 Days My Prince' unveiled two main posters online.

In both posters, D.O. and Nam Ji Hyun boast great chemistry like the perfect couple.

Two posters both shows peaceful and ordinary life of a new-married couple 'Won Deuk' (D.O.) and 'Hong Sim' (Nam Ji Hyun).

In the first poster, D.O. and Nam Hi Hyun is standing under bloomed camellia flower trees.

D.O. has a faint smile around the mouth and Nam Ji Hyun is brightly smiling next to him.

The caption written 'Fateful marriage, and then inevitable dating' makes everyone curious about how the two lead characters get to realize their true love after their unwanted marriage.EXO D.O. and Nam Ji HyunThe second poster is showing daily life of newly-married 'Won Deuk' and 'Hong Sim'.

'Hong Sim' is make a fire in the furnace and 'Won Deuk' is watching her with caring eyes.EXO D.O. and Nam Ji HyunThe posters portraying the warmest moment of lovely couple is raising high expectations from the public.

'100 Days My Prince' tells story of the crown prince 'Lee Yul', who accidentally becomes ordinary peasant 'Won Deuk' for 100 days, and the woman in his fate 'Hong Sim', who gets to engage to him during that 100 days.EXO D.O. and Nam Ji Hyun'100 Days My Prince' is set to air its first episode on September 10 at 9:30 KST.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= tvN 100 Days My Prince)

(SBS Star)     
