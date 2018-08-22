[SBS Star] Yoon Du Jun to Enlist in the Military in Two Days?

K-pop boy group Highlight's member/actor Yoon Du Jun is reportedly enlisting on August 24.According to reports on August 22, Yoon Du Jun recently received the enlistment notice and must enlist in the army on August 24.As he only has two days until his enlistment date, he is currently spending time saying his goodbyes to close acquaintances.Due to Yoon Du Jun's sudden enlistment, his recent drama 'Let's Eat 3' has no other choice but to end the drama much sooner than the original plan.Earlier on August 21, Highlight's Yang Yoseop also announced that he will be serving his national mandatory duty as a conscripted policeman.(Credit= 'beeeestdjdjdj' Instagram, tvN Let's Eat 3)