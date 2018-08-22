[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Cutely Boasts His Friendship with BTS in Front of a Large Crowd

OKAY I KNOW IM A BTS FANPAGE BUT THIS HAPPENED DURING LUNCH AT MY SCHOOL IM— pic.twitter.com/eg49dNHsPx — — (@aeaoea1) 2018년 8월 20일

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae's cute remark on his friendship with another boy group BTS made a crowd in Los Angeles laugh out loud.On August 20, one lucky K-pop fan shared a video of Yook Sungjae speaking in front of a large crowd on his/her social media account.Along with the video, he/she wrote, "This happened during lunch at my school!"In the video, Yook Sungjae stands next to the other cast of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House' on an outdoor stage.A moment later, Yook Sungjae starts introducing himself in English with a shy smile, "Hi, everyone. My name is Sungjae. I'm a K-pop idol."Then, he suddenly shouts out, "Do you guys know BTS? I'm BTS' friend! I'm glad to meet you guys. Thank you very much."Everyone at the site could not stop help themselves from laughing upon hearing his cutest remark.After this video started going around online, fans left comments including, "Haha he definitely knows the best way to introduce yourself in the U.S.!", "This is the cutest thing I've seen today!", "Sungjae, we ship your friendship with BTS!", and so on.Meanwhile, Yook Sungjae's group BTOB began promoting as a 6-member group following the leader Seo Eunkwang's military enlistment yesterday.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'aeaoea1' Twitter, 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram)(SBS Star)