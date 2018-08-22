[SBS Star] T-ARA Ji Yeon to Postpone Hong Kong Fan Meeting Due to Health Issues

K-pop girl group T-ARA's member Ji Yeon announced the cancellation of her upcoming fan meeting in Hong Kong.On August 22, Ji Yeon shared the news with a note posted on her social media account.She wrote,"Hello, this is Ji Yeon. How's everyone doing?I wish I only had some good news, but I feel like I'm making everyone to wait again.My Hong Kong fan meeting that was scheduled for September has been postponed.I am so sorry for my fans to deliver the unfortunate news.As it is the first fan meeting with just my name on it, I was as excited as all of you.However, the event has been postponed due to the state of my health, and I'm so sorry about that.I'll focus on my treatments and return in a good condition."Meanwhile, Ji Yeon signed her exclusive contract with a China-based entertainment agency following her departure from MBK Entertainment.(Credit= 'JIYEON2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)