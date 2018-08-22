SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Highlight Yang Yoseop to Serve the National Duty as a Conscripted Policeman
[SBS Star] Highlight Yang Yoseop to Serve the National Duty as a Conscripted Policeman

작성 2018.08.22
K-pop boy group Highlight's member Yang Yoseop will be serving his national mandatory duty as a conscripted police officer.

On August 21, it was reported that the National Police Agency has accepted Yang Yoseop as a conscripted police officer.Yang YoseopIn response to this report, Yang Yoseop's management agency Around Us Entertainment stated, "Yang Yoseop applied for the conscripted police officer position, and he was accepted to the position today. However, the exact date of his enlistment has not been decided yet."Yang YoseopAccording to the National Police Agency, the enlistment of accepted applicants will take place in five to seven months.

It is likely that Yang Yoseop will enlist at the end of this year or early 2019.Yang YoseopSince Highlight previously revealed that the members were thinking of enlisting in the military at the same time, it is assumed that the other members will announce their enlistment soon as well.

Currently, Yang Yoseop hosts MBC FM4U's radio show 'Yang Yoseop's Dream Radio' every night. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ent_aroundus' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호