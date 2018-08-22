SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Tiffany Young Performs 'Over My Skin' on 'Good Day LA'
작성 2018.08.22 10:18 조회수
Tiffany Young from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation confidently showcased her solo track at an American TV show!

On August 21, Tiffany Young joined FOX 11's morning TV show 'Good Day LA' and performed to her latest solo track 'Over My Skin'.
Tiffany YoungFollowing her departure from SM Entertainment back in October last year, Tiffany Young moved back to her home country and made her solo comeback in the States.
Tiffany YoungShe reportedly took part in not only songwriting, but also in directing the whole concept of her comeback single.

The song lyrically delivers the message of confidence, sensuality and female empowerment.
Tiffany YoungCheck out Tiffany Young's solo performance below.
 

(Credit= 'FOX 11 Los Angeles' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
