[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun & Esom Show Great Chemistry in Their First Read-Through
Korean actor Seo Kang-jun and actress Esom met up at the first read-through of their new drama.

On August 21, JTBC's upcoming drama 'The Third Charm' (literal title) unveiled some photos of its cast reading the script.The Third Charm Cast'The Third Charm' tells the 12-year long love story of two leading characters who go through all four seasons of romantic relationship in spring of their 20, summer of their 27, autumn and winter of their 32.Seo Kang-jun and Esom, The Third Charm CastSeo Kang-jun will be playing the role of 'On Jun-young', a sensitive and careful guy who never deviates from his scheduled routines.

In the first-read through, Seo Kang-jun swiftly turned into an innocent and gentle boy of sweet twenty.Seo Kang-jun and EsomEsom will take the role of 'Lee Young-jae', a nosy and loud girl who is completely different from 'On Jun-young' in every way.

Absorbed into her character, Esom perfectly portrayed honest and lovely charms of 'Lee Young-jae' while reading the script.

Other cast members of the drama also showed amazing chemistry by giving great boost to the play with their bright and pleasant energy.

'The Third Charm' is set to air in September after the currently airing drama 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' (literal translation).

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= JTBC The Third Charm, 'fantagio' Facebook, Artist Company)

(SBS Star)    
