[SBS Star] Zo In Sung·Nam Joo Hyuk·Seolhyun's Upcoming Film Releases Posters

Korean actors Zo In Sung, Nam Joo Hyuk, and girl group AOA's member Seolhyun exuded their charisma in the official posters released today.On August 21, an upcoming blockbuster film 'THE GREAT BATTLE' released official posters featuring the cast.In the posters, the three stars arm themselves with different weapons, dressed in armour.Their eyes burn with charismatic stare, looking fully ready for a war.'THE GREAT BATTLE' is a historical blockbuster film set in 645 about the siege of Ansi Fortress and the epic 88-day battle that Yang Man-chun (Zo In Sung) and his Goguryeo troops fought against 500,000 invading Tang dynasty men to defend it.In the film, Nam Joo Hyuk and Seolhyun will be playing the roles of leading skilled soldiers.Since the movie has great actors/actresses in it as well as incredible action scenes, it is trending to become one of the most anticipated films to watch this fall.The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on September 19.(Lee Narin, Credit= NEW)(SBS Star)