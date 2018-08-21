SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN VERNON Revealed How He Continued His Studies After Dropping out of School
[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN VERNON Revealed How He Continued His Studies After Dropping out of School

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member VERNON revealed how he has continued his studies.

On August 21, VERNON attended the press conference of Mnet's new variety show 'Tutor'.

During the interview, VERNON talked about his educational environment.

He said, "I have been taking homeschooling from my parent after I dropped out school in my 8th grade. I had to study hard to teach student according to the curriculum on the show. It was helpful for me too."SEVENTEEN VERNONVERNON continued, "As I took homeschooling instead of an official course of study, I tried to teach my student other knowledge and wisdom I could receive from my parents."SEVENTEEN VERNONTo the question asking the most difficult part in teaching, VERNON replied, "I got a lot of advice from my parents because they are running English academic school. I was very worried about if I could treat my students well during the lesson. Eventually, I had a great time because my student was so kind and agreeably followed my words."SEVENTEEN VERNON'Tutor' is an educational variety show with new concept of celebrity tutors visiting ordinary students to have person-to-person lessons.

The program is set to release its first episode at August 23 8:30 PM KST.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'seventeennews' Facebook)

(SBS Star)       
