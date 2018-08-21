SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Becomes the Model for CHANEL's First Men's Makeup Line
Korean actor Lee Dong Wook has become the model for CHANEL's first men's makeup line 'BOY DE CHANEL'.

On August 21, Lee Dong Wook's management agency KINGKONG by STARSHIP Entertainment stated that Lee Dong Wook has been chosen as the model for 'BOY DE CHANEL'.BOY DE CHANELA picture was released with the announcement, and it is literally making everyone stop breathing for seconds upon seeing it.

The picture highlights Lee Dong Wook's flawless skin and strong facial features, giving the chance to some doubtful people understand why CHANEL chose Lee Dong Wook as the model for their first-ever men's makeup line.Lee Dong WookA representative from BOY DE CHANEL commented, "We thought Lee Dong Wook would be perfect for our makeup line, because he has this sophisticated, confident, and masculine image that our brand value."

They added, "Also, Lee Dong Wook is not only popular in Korea, but also in Japan, China, Southeast Asia. We believe we can look forward to seeing a good outcome."

BOY DE CHANELBOY DE CHANEL announced that they will be launched in Korea on September 1 before everywhere else in the world.

The collection is scheduled to roll out to the rest of the world in November on the house's e-commerce platforms, and next January in CHANEL's boutiques.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong Wook acts as a doctor working at an emergency department in JTBC's medical drama 'Life'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'voguekorea' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)        
