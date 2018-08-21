SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Taeyeon Says Girls' Generation's Official Light Stick Is Coming Soon
작성 2018.08.21
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Taeyeon Says Girls Generations Official Light Stick Is Coming Soon
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon shared about the group's comeback plans and more.

On August 20, Taeyeon interacted with her fans by holding an abrupt live broadcast via her personal social media account.
TaeyeonWhen fans asked when would Girls' Generation would be returning to the music scene, Taeyeon said, "Girls' Generation's comeback, you say? It's very soon. Please wait a little longer."

As for her solo album release, Taeyeon shared, "I'm currently working very hard preparing my solo album."
TaeyeonWhen a fan asked whether Girls' Generation's official light stick will be released soon, Taeyeon said, "Of course we will release one soon!"

She explained that the light stick will be available soon and the members have been checking on its production.

Taeyeon added, "We should have one. We should've had one. You will be able to see it very soon. It would've been nice if it had come out much earlier, right?"
Girls' GenerationDebuted in 2007, Girls' Generation haven't had the group's official light stick for 11 years.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'Taeyeon_ss' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
