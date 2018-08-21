[SBS Star] Images Explaining Why JIMIN Is the Most Considerate Member of BTS

All seven members of K-pop boy group BTS are widely known as polite and well-mannered guys.Nevertheless, it seems like a lot of fans agree that JIMIN is the most considerate one out of the seven members.Recently, BTS' fans shared images on a popular Korean online community showing JIMIN's kind manners towards fellow members, staff, and even to strangers.Take a look at the captured moments below, and see if you also agree with the statement that JIMIN is the most considerate member of BTS.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)