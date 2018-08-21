SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIXX RAVI's Gentle Manner Towards gugudan Captured in a Fancam
[SBS Star] VIXX RAVI's Gentle Manner Towards gugudan Captured in a Fancam

Fans flood RAVI from K-pop boy group VIXX with praises for his gentle manner towards girl group gugudan's members.

On August 20, various idol groups gathered at Goyang Indoor Stadium for the annual 'The Idol Star Athletics Championships' pre-filming.

From Jellyfish Entertainment, members of VIXX's sub-unit VIXX LR and gugudan joined the event.
VIXX LR, gugudanWhile participating in various sporting activities to compete against one another, idol stars spend hours and hours sitting down on the field. 

In the middle of filming, fans spotted RAVI walking across the stadium searching for something to seat on.
VIXX RAVIAfter finding a big mat, he walked back to the crowd and asked gugudan members to seat on it.
VIXX RAVIFans commented, "RAVI's such a gentleman.", "Wish I had a brother like him.", "gugudan dongsaengs would be so proud to have a labelmate like RAVI." and more.

Meanwhile, 'The Idol Star Athletics Championships' airs during Chuseok(Korean Thanksgiving) holiday on MBC.

(Credit= 'RealVIXX' 'gu9udan' Twitter, Online Community)
