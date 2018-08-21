[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Advises MAMAMOO Hwa Sa That She Should Care More on Other Members

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI gave helpful advice to girl group MAMAMOO's member Hwa Sa.On August 20 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator', SEUNGRI and Hwa Sa made a guest appearance.During the show, the host mentioned the fact that Hwa Sa had topped individual girl group brand values and asked SEUNGRI if he had any advice to give to Hwa Sa.To this question, SEUNGRI said to Hwa Sa, "I think it's time for you to care your members. Other members may feel a bit upset when spotlights are all on you."He continued, "Back in the days, I used to get many messages asking 'How's G-DRAGON? Is he that cool?' I guess other MAMAMOO members will be receiving those kinds of message by now. When time's like that, you should care more on them."SEUNGRI also added, "MAMAMOO seems like BIGBANG in that all members have strong characteristics. What I want to say to other members of MAMAMOO is that you guys should make your own ways."He made everyone laugh by bemoaning, "No one helps you in this brutal and coldhearted entertainment field. Especially the agency. They never help you."(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= JTBC Please Take Care of My Refrigerator)(SBS Star)