[SBS Star] Somi's Father Responds to Daughter's Departure from JYP Entertainment

The father of Somi, the former member of project girl group I.O.I spoke about his daughter's departure from JYP Entertainment.On August 20, Somi's father Matthew Douma mentioned his daughter in an interview and clarified the rumors on Somi's departure from her former management agency.He stated, "I'm aware of the official announcement of the company (JYP Entertainment). We shook hands and hugged with the employees when we left the company."He also carefully added, "Our family went together and had ice cream with Somi's manager. We decided to support each other."Matthew Douma's interview is seen to deny ongoing rumors on the exact reason behind Somi's contract termination.Earlier on August 20, JYP Entertainment stated the contract termination is based on agreement on both sides and clarified there is no additional explanation on this issue.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= KBS Happy Together 3, 'somsomi0309' Instagram, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)