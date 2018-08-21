SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] HAHA Celebrates His Birthday with 'Running Man' Members
작성 2018.08.21 11:14
One of the cast of SBS' variety show 'Running Man' HAHA celebrated his birthday with the other cast members of the show.

On August 20, HAHA posted photos of himself celebrating his birthday with other 'Running Man' cast members on his social media account.

In the pictures, he poses with Yu Jae Seok, Ji Seok-jin, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So Min, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Jong-kook, and Yang Se-chan in front of an ice-cream truck sent by his fans.Running Man membersHe wrote, "As I get older, I feel embarrassed when others congratulate me on my birthday. I guess I really am getting old. I would like to thank all my fans for your love and support. Thank you so much!".

He continued, "These days, I sometimes look back on my life, and wonder if I had been walking on the right path. You guys have been the light of my life during tough times. I'll cut short, as otherwise, this will turn all emotional. Thank you and love you guys!".Running Man membersBorn on August 20, 1979, HAHA just turned 39 yesterday.

Meanwhile, HAHA formed a new reggae group RPR and returned to the music industry with an exciting song 'DANG DIGGI BANG' on July 24.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'quanhaha79' Instagram, 'GENIE MUSIC' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
