[SBS Star] BTOB Seo Eunkwang Shares a Heartfelt Letter Before Enlistment Today

K-pop boy group BTOB's leader Seo Eunkwang officially enlists in the army today.On August 21, Seo Eunkwang shared a picture of him with a military haircut and a heartfelt hand-written letter on his social media account.In the handwritten letter to his fans, Seo Eunkwang wrote, "Please take care for the second leader Minhyuk and members. I'm not very worried because they are all very great, but Melodies (BTOB's official fan club) should always give them strength and support."He continued, "Oh, I miss everyone! My BTOB members and Melody. I can't forget the blue waves you've shown in the concert a few days ago. Let's cheer up for our next meeting by recalling these beautiful moments and our precious memory for seven years!".Seo Eunkwang is going to enter the recruit training center of the 27th Infantry Division of ROK Army on August 21 and will become an active-duty soldier after completing 5-week basic military training.As he already had expressed his wish to enlist quietly through his agency, there will be no ceremony in the enlistment location.Before his enlistment, Seo Eunkwang spent busy time performing in '2018 BTOB TIME -THIS IS US-' concert and musical 'Barnum: The Greatest Showman'.Check out Seo Eunkwang original post below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'btob_silver_light' Instagram)(SBS Star)