[SBS Star] 6 Idol Members Who Show Off Their Peach-Like Appearance in Pink Hair!

Since it is not easy to pull off bright fancy color, people should take some courage to try neon pink color to their own hair.However, on the other side, when it perfectly pulls of to one's hair, it completes one's fruity refreshing look that can blow away the summer heat.So many girl group members try pink hair for their summer concept songs.Among them, there are six idol members who perfectly showed off their peach-like appearance with flawless skin and pink color hair.Let's find out idol members who showed off their astonishing beauty in fancy hair color!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'TWICE JAPAN OFFICIAL' 'SMTOWN' YouTube, Stone Music Entertainment, SM Entertainment, 'momoland_official' 'j_chaeyeoni' Instagram)(SBS Star)