[SBS Star] 5 K-pop Stars Who Perfectly Pulled Off the Historic Look in Dramas

Nowadays, it is not rare for K-pop stars to jump into building their acting career besides their career in music.These so-called 'idols-turned-actors/actresses' take on supporting or even leading roles in various genres of dramas or films.When acting, idols-turned-actors/actresses exude different kind of charms and passion to when they are performing in front of thousands of fans.Some of them have challenged themselves into roles in a historical genre of dramas, which is a genre considered uneasy to do, as you have to fully understand the culture of that time.Not only they managed to perfectly carry out their roles in historical dramas, but they also have impressed everyone with their amazing looks in traditional Korean clothing.Let's find out who these incredible idols-turned-actors/actresses are!(Lee Narin, Credit= WM Entertainment, MBC The King in Love, SBS Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, KBS Love in the Moonlight, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, tvN 100 Days My Prince)(SBS Star)