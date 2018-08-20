SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Shows Off His Masculine Charm in Retro Mood Look
Korean actor Park Bo Gum showed his mature charms with the recent photo shoot with a fashion brand.

On August 20, pictures of Park Bo Gum wearing trendy autumn looks for a fashion brand were released online.Park Bo GumPark Bo GumIn the pictures, Park Bo Gum pulled off autumn boy outfits in retro mood that go perfectly well with his longish hair.

Park Bo Gum shows various urban looks that highlight outerwear like set-up suit, coat, and padding jacket.Park Bo GumPark Bo GumThe viewers gasp in amazement to see how Park Bo Gum turned into a mature man from a young and innocent boy.Park Bo GumMeanwhile, Park Bo Gum will star in tvN's upcoming drama 'Boyfriend' with actress Song Hye Kyo, which is going to premiere in this November.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'tngtmen' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
