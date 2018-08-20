SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 8 Idol Stars with Stage Name-like Real Names
[SBS Star] 8 Idol Stars with Stage Name-like Real Names

Often times, many K-pop idol group members use a completely different stage name from their real name.

Whether it is for making people easier to remember them or due to special reasons behind them, it is pretty common to find idol stars promoting under a different name.

However, there are some stars who already have unique names as their real name, and ultimately use their real name for their career.

Check out the list of eight idol stars who have decided to make debut with their real names.

1. BLACKPINK's JENNIE (Kim Jennie)
BLACKPINK JENNIE2. Wanna One's Kang Daniel
Wanna One Kang Daniel3. gugudan's MIMI (Jung Mimi)
gugudan MIMI4. SEVENTEEN's VERNON (Chwe Hansol Vernon)
SEVENTEEN VERNON5. TWICE's MOMO (Hirai Momo)
TWICE MOMO6. NCT's JENO (Lee Jeno)
NCT JENO7. AOA's Seolhyun (Kim Seolhyun)
AOA Seolhyun8. MAMAMOO's Wheein (Jung Wheein)
MAMAMOO Wheein(Credit= YG, SWING, Jellyfish, PLEDIS, JYP, SM, FNC, RBW Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
