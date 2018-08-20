[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo Reveals What G-DRAGON Is Like When Drinking Together

Korean entertainer Park Myung-soo revealed what K-pop boy group G-DRAGON was like when they had drinks together in the past.On August 18 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'G-Park Radio', Park Myung-soo mentioned the time when he drank with G-DRAGON.On this episode, entertainer Park Sul Gi made a guest appearance.During the talk, Park Myung-soo told his listeners that it was Park Sul Gi's birthday that day.Park Sul Gi commented, "It's actually G-DRAGON and entertainer Yang Se-hyung's birthday as well."Park Myung-soo said, "If it really is G-DRAGON's birthday, I should congratulate him. I remember having a couple of drinks with G-DRAGON in the past. He was super awesome. He was very manly."Then, Park Myung-soo imitated G-DRAGON's way of talking and said, "At that time, G-DRAGON told me, 'Myung-soo hyung, I've figured everything about you while making the song.'"When asked when that was, Park Myung-soo answered, "It was when we were working on the song 'I'm Excited' (literal title) together for the variety show 'Infinite Challenge' seven years ago."Park Sul Gi said with a laugh, "Wow, that was a very long time ago."Meanwhile, G-DRAGON is serving the mandatory national duty as an active-duty soldier and is expected to be discharged on November 26, 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'dj_gpark' 'xxxibgdrgn' 'gpark_radio' Instagram)(SBS Star)