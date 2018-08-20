SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] INFINITE Nam Woo Hyun to Make a Solo Comeback!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] INFINITE Nam Woo Hyun to Make a Solo Comeback!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.20 15:07 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] INFINITE Nam Woo Hyun to Make a Solo Comeback!
K-pop boy group INFINITE's member Nam Woo Hyun is working on his solo comeback.

On August 20, INFINITE's management agency Woollim Entertainment confirmed that Nam Woo Hyun will return to the music scene with his second solo album on September 3.INFINITE Nam Woo HyunThis is Nam Woo Hyun's second promotion as a solo artist about 2 years and 4 months after his first solo mini album 'Write', which was released on May 2016.

It was reported that the title track has already been confirmed and Nam Woo Hyun will kick off his comeback by taking music video very soon.INFINITE Nam Woo HyunThe members of INFINITE have been focusing on their individual promotion activities since the military enlistment of Kim Sung Kyu, the leader of the group.

L is currently holding his world tour fan meeting after the finale of his recent drama 'Ms. Hammurabi' and Lee Sung Yeol is scheduled to make his big screen debut with his upcoming movie '0.0MHz'.INFINITE Nam Woo HyunMeanwhile, Nam Woo Hyun recently has been playing the leading role in a musical 'Barnum: the Greatest Showman' (literal title).

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'ifnt7' Facebook, 'nwh91' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호