[SBS Star] INFINITE Nam Woo Hyun to Make a Solo Comeback!

K-pop boy group INFINITE's member Nam Woo Hyun is working on his solo comeback.On August 20, INFINITE's management agency Woollim Entertainment confirmed that Nam Woo Hyun will return to the music scene with his second solo album on September 3.This is Nam Woo Hyun's second promotion as a solo artist about 2 years and 4 months after his first solo mini album 'Write', which was released on May 2016.It was reported that the title track has already been confirmed and Nam Woo Hyun will kick off his comeback by taking music video very soon.The members of INFINITE have been focusing on their individual promotion activities since the military enlistment of Kim Sung Kyu, the leader of the group.L is currently holding his world tour fan meeting after the finale of his recent drama 'Ms. Hammurabi' and Lee Sung Yeol is scheduled to make his big screen debut with his upcoming movie '0.0MHz'.Meanwhile, Nam Woo Hyun recently has been playing the leading role in a musical 'Barnum: the Greatest Showman' (literal title).(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'ifnt7' Facebook, 'nwh91' Instagram)(SBS Star)