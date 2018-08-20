SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Romantic Chemistry of EXO D.O. & Nam Ji Hyun Melts Fans' Hearts Down
작성 2018.08.20 13:53
K-pop boy group EXO's member/actor D.O. (Do Kyung-soo) and actress Nam Ji Hyun showed off their chemistry through a teaser of their new drama.

On August 20, tvN's upcoming drama '100 Days My Prince' released the official main teasers featuring D.O. and Nam Ji Hyun.

In the upcoming historical romantic-comedy drama, D.O. plays the role of Joseon's prince 'Lee Yul'.
EXO D.O. and Nam Ji HyunHowever, the prince loses all his memory after an accident gets to live under a new name for 100 days.

During this 100 days, he meets 'Hong Sim' (Nam Ji Hyun) and has an unwanted marriage with her.EXO D.O. and Nam Ji HyunEXO D.O. and Nam Ji HyunIn the newly released teaser video, D.O. is not portrayed as charismatic crown prince of Joseon or as a useless man acting silly like previous teasers but a sweet lover who fell in love with all his heart.EXO D.O. and Nam Ji HyunEXO D.O. and Nam Ji HyunD.O. and Nam Ji Hyun look each other with bright smiles and later, D.O. is watching Nam Ji Hyun with affectionate eyes while she is sleeping so sweetly.EXO D.O. and Nam Ji HyunEXO D.O. and Nam Ji HyunEven though it is just a 30 seconds long trailer, the romantic chemistry between D.O. and Nam Ji Hyun and their narration with gentle voices make the viewers' heart pound faster with excitement.

'100 Days My Prince' is set to premiere on September 10 at 9:30 PM KST.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= tvN 100 Days My Prince)

(SBS Star)      
