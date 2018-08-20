SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young & Kim Young-kwang Depict Real Love
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young & Kim Young-kwang Depict Real Love

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.20 13:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Young & Kim Young-kwang Depict Real Love
Korean actress Park Bo Young and actor Kim Young-kwang continue to portray themselves as the perfect couple.

On August 20, Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwang's upcoming romance film 'On Your Wedding Day' revealed publicity stills of the two leads together in different seasons.Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangIn the pictures, they smile brightly in spite of harsh weather conditions, as if they are just happy as long as they are with each other.

Their happy and loving moments are making a lot of people either miss their past lover or want to fall in love with someone again.Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwang'On Your Wedding Day' is a romance drama film illustrating the ten-year relationship between two main characters from teenage to adulthood.Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangPark Bo Young will be leading the film as 'Seung Hee', who does not believe in first love, but strongly believes in love at first sight.

The male lead 'Woo Yeon' will be played by actor Kim Young-kwang, and his character is someone who believes his first love is the last person to love.Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangWoo Yeon develops feelings for Seung Hee while in high school, but he is unsure whether if she feels the same way, so he keeps the feelings to himself.

Then one day, Woo Yeon gets a wedding invitation from Seung Hee.

'On Your Wedding Day' is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 22.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MEGABOX Plus M)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호