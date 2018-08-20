SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Wants to Take Over 'Thai Prince' Title from 2PM NICHKHUN
작성 2018.08.20 11:20 조회수
K-pop boy group GOT7's member BAMBAM showed confidence on his popularity in his home country Thailand.

On August 19 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Brothers', BAMBAM made appearance as one of guests.

During the show, the host Seo Janghoon asked if BAMBAM is called 'Thai Prince'.

To his question, BAMBAM shyly replied, "It is a bit shameful to say it myself, but I have to admit it. I'm the treasure of Thailand."BAMBAM Knowing BrothersBAMBAM also described his popularity in Thailand by saying, "When I go into the airport, I see my cellphone advertisements at the entrance. My photos are posted on every pillar."

He also added, "As soon as I go out the airport, there's a big billboard of a telecommunication commercial. I'm on that ad too."BAMBAM Knowing BrothersWhen Seo Janghoon asked how his fame compares to boy group 2PM's member NICHKHUN, whose home country is also Thailand, BAMBAM surprised everyone by confidently saying, "I think it is time for the new generation."BAMBAM Knowing Brothers(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
