[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seo Hyo Rim Perfectly Lists Lee Kwang Soo's Sleeping Habits

Korean actress Seo Hyo Rim revealed actor Lee Kwang Soo's sleeping habits during the shooting of 'Running Man'.On August 19 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', Seo Hyo Rim shocked the cast of the show with her knowledge on some private facts about Lee Kwang Soo.When the cast of 'Running Man' were on the bus heading to their next filming spot, they played a game called 'Random 5-seconds Game' in which the player had to correctly answer three things about a particular cast member in five seconds to win some 'Running Money'.The first player was Seo Hyo Rim who had to answer questions about her close friend Lee Kwang Soo.When she was asked what Lee Kwang Soo's three strong points she thought were, she answered, "He's good at acting, tall, and kind."The next question was, "When does he make you jealous?".Seo Hyo Rim answered, "When he looks at another girl, when he acts too well, and when he makes more money than me."Upon hearing her answer, the cast began stirring up, and asked, "What do you mean by 'When he looks at another girl?'".Seo Hyo Rim replied, "Well, he is a guy. It would just be nice if he would pay his full attention to me.", making Lee Kwang Soo shy.Then, the production team moved on to the next question, which was, "What are Kwang Soo's sleeping habits?".Without pause, she answered, "He snores, grinds teeth, and hugs something."Everyone on the bus could not hide their surprise when she managed to list all three sleeping habits of Lee Kwang Soo, and Lee Kwang Soo also looked stunned.She explained, "I know it, because I worked with him before. We were in a sitcom together."Watch this part of 'Running Man' below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)