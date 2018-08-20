SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seo Hyo Rim Perfectly Lists Lee Kwang Soo's Sleeping Habits
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seo Hyo Rim Perfectly Lists Lee Kwang Soo's Sleeping Habits

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.20 11:23 수정 2018.08.20 11:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seo Hyo Rim Perfectly Lists Lee Kwang Soos Sleeping Habits
Korean actress Seo Hyo Rim revealed actor Lee Kwang Soo's sleeping habits during the shooting of 'Running Man'.

On August 19 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', Seo Hyo Rim shocked the cast of the show with her knowledge on some private facts about Lee Kwang Soo.

When the cast of 'Running Man' were on the bus heading to their next filming spot, they played a game called 'Random 5-seconds Game' in which the player had to correctly answer three things about a particular cast member in five seconds to win some 'Running Money'.Running ManThe first player was Seo Hyo Rim who had to answer questions about her close friend Lee Kwang Soo.

When she was asked what Lee Kwang Soo's three strong points she thought were, she answered, "He's good at acting, tall, and kind."Running ManThe next question was, "When does he make you jealous?".

Seo Hyo Rim answered, "When he looks at another girl, when he acts too well, and when he makes more money than me."

Upon hearing her answer, the cast began stirring up, and asked, "What do you mean by 'When he looks at another girl?'".

Seo Hyo Rim replied, "Well, he is a guy. It would just be nice if he would pay his full attention to me.", making Lee Kwang Soo shy.Running ManThen, the production team moved on to the next question, which was, "What are Kwang Soo's sleeping habits?".

Without pause, she answered, "He snores, grinds teeth, and hugs something."Running ManEveryone on the bus could not hide their surprise when she managed to list all three sleeping habits of Lee Kwang Soo, and Lee Kwang Soo also looked stunned.

She explained, "I know it, because I worked with him before. We were in a sitcom together."Running ManRunning ManWatch this part of 'Running Man' below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호