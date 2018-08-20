[SBS Star] 'Produce 101' Somi to Leave JYP Entertainment

Somi, the former member of project girl group I.O.I, has left her agency JYP Entertainment.On August 20, JYP Entertainment has officially announced Somi's departure from the agency.The agency stated, "After a thorough discussion with Somi herself, Somi and the agency have decided to go separate ways. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the artist (Somi) and the fans who have been together with us thus far."Somi has a long journey with JYP Entertainment.She first received the public's attention from the survival audition program 'SIXTEEN', which was to form the agency's new girl group TWICE.Even though she was not included as the final debut member, she then received even more popularity after joining another audition program 'Produce 101'.She ultimately won the first place of the program, and debuted as the member of project girl group I.O.I.(Credit= Mnet SIXTEEN, Produce 101, SBS funE)(SBS Star)