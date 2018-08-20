SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Produce 101' Somi to Leave JYP Entertainment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Produce 101' Somi to Leave JYP Entertainment

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.20 11:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Produce 101 Somi to Leave JYP Entertainment
Somi, the former member of project girl group I.O.I, has left her agency JYP Entertainment.

On August 20, JYP Entertainment has officially announced Somi's departure from the agency.
SomiThe agency stated, "After a thorough discussion with Somi herself, Somi and the agency have decided to go separate ways. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the artist (Somi) and the fans who have been together with us thus far."

Somi has a long journey with JYP Entertainment.
Mnet SIXTEENShe first received the public's attention from the survival audition program 'SIXTEEN', which was to form the agency's new girl group TWICE.

Even though she was not included as the final debut member, she then received even more popularity after joining another audition program 'Produce 101'.
SomiShe ultimately won the first place of the program, and debuted as the member of project girl group I.O.I.

(Credit= Mnet SIXTEEN, Produce 101, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호