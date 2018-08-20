SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Supposed to Work Out with Kim Jong-kook?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Supposed to Work Out with Kim Jong-kook?

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook revealed that he was supposed to meet the world-class soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the August 19 episode of SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook, entertainers HAHA, and Yang Se-chan had a meeting at Kim Jong-kook's home.

It was seen that the living room was decorated with all kinds of welcoming signs for soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.Kim Jong-kook and Cristiano Ronaldo My Little Old BoyKim Jong-kook and Cristiano Ronaldo My Little Old BoyBack in July, Cristiano Ronaldo was supposed to visit Korea to have a fan meeting with his Korean fans.

It turned out that Cristiano Ronaldo was scheduled to make very secretive appearance on the show 'My Little Old Boy'.Kim Jong-kook and Cristiano Ronaldo My Little Old BoyAccording to Kim Jong-kook, he was supposed to invite Cristiano Ronaldo for a workout session.

However, due to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent move to Juventus F.C., his visit to Korea was canceled and moved to a later date.

Kim Jong-kook, who was a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, couldn't hide his disappointment and said, "I already told a few people that Ronaldo was coming to my house."

Yang Se-chan added, "I said I could clear my schedules for a month if I could see Ronaldo."

HAHA said, "Ronaldo is the only soccer player I know."Yang Se-chan and HAHA My Little Old BoyDuring the show, Kim Jong-kook expressed his wistfulness and kept mentioning Cristiano Ronaldo.

When he lost the soccer video games, Kim Jong-kook said, "I guess that's why Ronaldo didn't want to come to my home."

Kim Jong-kook, HAHA, and Yang Se-chan had teok-bokki (stir-fried spicy rice cake) for dinner and Kim Jong-kook also added, "Ronaldo would have like this when he ate this."Kim Jong-kook and Cristiano Ronaldo My Little Old BoyDo you want to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Kim Jong-kook working out together one day?
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)     
