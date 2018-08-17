SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: South Club Finally Decides to Let Go of an Ex-lover
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: South Club Finally Decides to Let Go of an Ex-lover

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.17 17:25 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: South Club Finally Decides to Let Go of an Ex-lover
After the end of the promotion with 'OUTCAST', K-pop boy band South Club has returned with a sentimental track 'GROWN UP'.

On August 14 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', South Club sorrowfully expressed the feelings of a guy trying to forget his ex-girlfriend through a song titled 'GROWN UP'. South ClubJust like 'OUTCAST', 'GROWN UP' is also from the group's second album '20' that was released on May 30.

In the song, the leader Nam Tae Hyun repeatedly says, "I'll be grown up." after confessing he thought his ex-girlfriend was by his side until recently even though they had broken up years ago.

Then, he reminds himself that they are no longer together, and says he will not think of her anymore.South ClubAfter this performance was aired, a lot of people commented on how relatable the lyrics were.

They made comments such as, "That's totally me. I still hold onto the thoughts of my ex-boyfriend even though we broke up ages ago.", "Anyone with a breakup experience with someone who they had deeply loved would probably be able to relate to this song.", "His words sounded so truthful that they touched my heart.", and so on.South ClubSee if you can relate to the lyrics as well!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호