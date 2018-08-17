SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: DIA Wins First Place for the First Time Ever!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: DIA Wins First Place for the First Time Ever!

작성 2018.08.17
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: DIA Wins First Place for the First Time Ever!
The members of K-pop girl group DIA were seen getting all emotional after winning on a music show for the first time since debut.

On August 16 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', DIA took the group's first win with its comeback track 'WooWoo'.

On this day, DIA was nominated for 'The Show Choice' alongside girl group LABOUM and LEO from boy group VIXX.DIAUltimately, DIA won first place with 'WooWoo', marking its first-ever music show win since making debut in 2015.

After hearing the announcement, DIA members were seen overwhelmed by their emotions.

They shed tears while delivering an acceptance speech and encore performance.
 

'WooWoo' was released on August 9, and it is the title track of its fourth mini album 'Summer Ade'.

It is a bright song that blends different instruments and members' unique vocals well.
 

Check out the emotional moment of DIA winning first place for the first time, and its cheerful song 'WooWoo' above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE) 

(SBS Star) 
