[SBS Star] Former 2NE1 Minzy Graduates from University
[SBS Star] Former 2NE1 Minzy Graduates from University

작성 2018.08.17
Minzy, the former member of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1, has successfully completed her college education.

On August 17, Minzy shared several photos of herself at her university's graduation ceremony on her personal social media account.
MinzyMinzyIn the photos, Minzy is wearing her graduation cap and gown, with beautiful flowers and her smile.

Minzy wrote in the caption, "Thank you to the professors and my friends who were with me for this long time, and to those who supported me throughout the four years at university."
MinzyBack in 2014, Minzy entered Baekseok University as a Christian Theology major, and she reportedly graduated magna cum laude from the university.
MinzyMeanwhile, Minzy signed her exclusive contract with The Music Works and released her first solo album last year, after her departure from 2NE1 and YG Entertainment.

(Credit= The Music Works, '_minzy_mz' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
 
