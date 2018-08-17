[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Meets the Filipino Pride Manny Pacquiao!

K-pop girl group MOMOLAND met Filipino professional boxer/politician Manny Pacquiao in the Philippines.On August 16, MOMOLAND shared a special picture of the members with Manny Pacquiao on its official social media account.Along with the picture, MOMOLAND wrote, "We arrived in the Philippines today, and had a chance to meet the boxing hero Manny Pacquiao! We've always wanted to meet him, and it was a great honor to finally have the opportunity!".Manny Pacquiao is a Filipino professional boxer, who has won multiple major world titles, and he also began serving as the Philippines's senator in June 2016.Previously when MOMOLAND released its fourth mini album 'Fun To The World' on June 26, Manny Pacquiao expressed his love for MOMOLAND in one interview.During the video interview, he said, "I love MOMOLAND!".A representative from MOMOLAND's management agency MLD Entertainment commented, "Everyone in the Philippines warmly welcomed MOMOLAND to the country, including Manny Pacquiao. MOMOLAND will be filming television shows and interviews here, and also meet Filipino fans."After its songs consecutively being great hits, MOMOLAND has risen up as one of the hottest K-pop girl groups, and currently actively participates in overseas promotions.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'MMLD_Official' Twitter)(SBS Star)