[SBS Star] BTS Beats Justin Bieber and Stays on Billboard's Social 50 for the Longest Time
[SBS Star] BTS Beats Justin Bieber and Stays on Billboard's Social 50 for the Longest Time

작성 2018.08.17 15:30
K-pop boy group BTS has made yet another game-changing achievement by topping Billboard's 'Social 50' chart for 57 consecutive weeks.

According to Billboard's 'Social 50' chart released on August 14 local time, BTS was seen topping the chart once again.
BTSSince BTS topped 'Social 50' for the 57 consecutive weeks, the group renewed pop artist Justin Bieber's record of marking #1 on the chart for 56 weeks in a row.

BTS ranked on the first place since July 29, 2017, and made the record of the longest-topped artist on the chart.
BTS'Social 50' chart shows the most popular artists on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and more.

The methodology of the chart blends weekly additions of followers along with artist page views and engagement.
BTSProving the group's unprecedented global popularity, BTS is ready to hit the music scene with a repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' next week on August 24.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Billboard)

(SBS Star)  
