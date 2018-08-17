SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO D.O.'s Perfect Transition to a Humble Peasant of Joseon
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO D.O.'s Perfect Transition to a Humble Peasant of Joseon

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.17 14:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO D.O.s Perfect Transition to a Humble Peasant of Joseon
K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. (Do Kyung-soo) showed perfect transition from mighty prince to a humble commoner.

On August 17, tvN's upcoming romance drama '100 Days My Prince' unveiled more publicity stills of D.O. who turned into an ordinary man of Joseon.

In the pictures, D.O. is in modest appearance of common peasant in Joseon, which is totally different from previously released photos of him wearing noble costume of prince.EXO D.O.Even though his outfits are completely different, D.O.'s deep and shining eyes still show his intelligence.

In the drama, D.O. took the role of flawless prince of Joseon dynasty 'Lee Yul', who turns into 'Won Deuk' after losing his memory by a fatal accident.EXO D.O.'Won Deuk' is called as 'useless man' in the village he gets to stay because he became capable of nothing after losing all his memories.

D.O. will show off his goofy charms as 'Won Deuk', which is totally different from his charisma that comes out from the prince 'Lee Yul'.EXO D.O.'100 Days My Prince' is about love scandal between the crown prince, who was gone missing from the palace for 100 days, and the oldest unmarried woman of the village, who gets to engage to him during that 100 days.

'100 Days My Prince' is set to air its first episode on September 10.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= tvN 100 Days My Prince)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호