[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE's Drastic Concept Change with 'BDZ'

K-pop girl group TWICE stepped aside from the group's signature girlish concept, and went for a charismatic look for the newest release.On August 16, TWICE dropped 'BDZ' music video on its official YouTube channel ahead of the group's first Japanese full album release.For the first time since its debut, TWICE took on an intense, darker concept with strong make-up and outfits.TWICE's upcoming Japanese full album 'BDZ' is set for release on September 12, but the title track was released online in advance.Since its digital release on August 17 at 12PM KST, 'BDZ' continues to top Line Music's 'Top 100' chart.'BDZ' is an acronym for bulldozer, written and composed by TWICE's head producer J.Y. Park.Meanwhile, TWICE is scheduled to launch its first arena tour 'TWICE 1st ARENA TOUR 2018 "BDZ"' in four different cities of Japan starting on September 29.(Credit= 'TWICE JAPAN OFFICIAL' YouTube, Twitter)(SBS Star)