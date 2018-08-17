SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Turns Into a Ruthless Criminal Holding Hostages in an Upcoming Film
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Turns Into a Ruthless Criminal Holding Hostages in an Upcoming Film

2018.08.17
Korean actor Hyun Bin has become an arms dealer holding hostages in an upcoming film 'THE NEGOTIATION'.

On August 17, some pictures of Hyun Bin during the shooting of a movie 'THE NEGOTIATION' were unveiled online.Hyun Bin'THE NEGOTIATION' is a crime thriller movie about a negotiator 'Ha Chae-yoon' (actress Son Ye-jin) at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency trying to save a Korean police officer and reporter after they were kidnapped in Bangkok by an arms dealer 'Min Tae-gu' (Hyun Bin).Hyun BinEven though it may seem like Min Tae-gu is holding hostages for some reasons, but the truth is, he has no reasons, nor offers any conditions to set them free.Hyun BinIn the pictures, Hyun Bin successfully puts on a heartless look, and even points a gun at people's heads without looking guilty.Hyun BinPreviously, Hyun Bin has played a lot of different roles in dramas and movies, but this will mark his first time playing a villain role. 

'THE NEGOTIATION' starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin is scheduled to hit theaters in September.

(Lee Narin, Credit= CJ Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
