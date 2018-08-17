[SBS Star] VIDEO: SOYA Brightens Up the Stage with 'Y-shirt'





K-pop solo artist SOYA performed perfect stage of 'Y-shirt' with K-pop boy group B.I.G's member Hee Do.On August 14 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', SOYA proved her musical talent as a professional female solo artist.On this day, SOYA performed her latest track 'Y-shirt', which is SOYA's third single album released on July 31.'Y-shirt' is bright trendy pop based on reggaeton genre.Unlike its refreshing melody that goes well with the summer, the lyrics depict the lovers' mournful feelings right before their break-up.On this stage, SOYA wore sporty denim looks pointed with red crop top, which make SOYA's thin waist stand out.During her perfect live stage, Hee Do, who features the track, appeared and make the audience scream in joy by completing the stage.The viewers couldn't take their eyes off them when SOYA and Hee Do showed sensual couple dance moves using shirt.Watch SOYA's lively stage below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)