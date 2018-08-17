SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Red Velvet YERI Reveals She Is a Big Fan of Zo In Sung
[SBS Star] Red Velvet YERI Reveals She Is a Big Fan of Zo In Sung

작성 2018.08.17 11:30
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvet YERI Reveals She Is a Big Fan of Zo In Sung
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member YERI mentioned her favorite male actor.

On August 16 episode of SBS Power FM radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', all five members of Red Velvet made a guest appearance.Red Vel vetRecently, SEULGI had mentioned her wish to become close to actor Ha Jung Woo.

When one listener of the show asked her about it, SEULGI talked about Ha Jung Woo once again and said, "I'm a huge fan of Ha Jung Woo and mentioned him in a radio show before, but I've never met him yet."Ha Jung WooAfter listening to SEULGI's talk, YERI also talked about the actor she loves.

YERI said, "After SEULGI had mentioned Ha Jung Woo, I regretted that I should have talked about Zo In Sung too. I hope this talk to make many headlines."YERI and Zo In SungIn a question asking why she likes Zo In Sung, YERI replied, "I'm such a huge fan of him. I've watched all of his projects. He shows different acting for various characters in his projects and I could feel his hard effort."Red Vel vetMeanwhile, Red Velvet is currently focusing on promoting its latest title track 'Power Up'.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Power FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, 'redvelvet.smtown' Instagram, Artist Company, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
