[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE's Chinese Member YUQI Says Her Korean Teacher Was Kim Soo Hyun?

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's Chinese member YUQI revealed that her Korean teacher used to be actor Kim Soo Hyun.On August 16 episode of KBS' variety show 'Happy Together 3', YUQI joined the show for the first time since her debut.During the talk, one of the hosts Park Myung-soo asked, "YUQI, are you Chinese? Your Korean is so good. Did you go to a language school or something?".One other host Yu Jae Seok added, "I heard that your Korean teacher was Kim Soo Hyun."As soon as the other hosts and guests heard Yu Jae Seok's remark, their eyes widely opened in surprise.YUQI explained, "No, it's not like that. He didn't teach me Korean in person."She continued, "I learned Korean from watching his drama 'My Love from the Star'. My mom and I were really into that drama. Kim Soo Hyun was really popular in China at that time."Meanwhile, YUQI's group (G)I-DLE made a comeback with 'HANN (Alone)' on August 14.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Happy Together 3, 'G.I.DLE.CUBE' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)