[SBS Star] Super Junior DongHae & EunHyuk Point Out What Each Other's Strength Is

Korean boy group Super Junior's sub-unit Super Junior-D&E's members DongHae and EunHyuk talked about what they think each other's strength is.Ahead of the unit's comeback, DongHae and EunHyuk sat down for an interview with SBS funE.During the interview, DongHae and EunHyuk both seemed extremely excited about returning with a new mini album ''Bout You' in three and a half years.DongHae commented, "We wanted to show a different side of ourselves to when we were members of Super Junior. We have prepared so much for this. We even worked on it even when we were in the military. I'm looking forward to begin our promotion."EunHyuk said, "We have put great deal of time and effort into this album, because we know how long fans waited for it. It's our first time releasing a trap/hip-hop song."He continued, "I love the title track ''Bout You'. It was composed and written by DongHae. Since we are in the same group, I think we know what we are the best at, and things that will highlight our charms the most."Then, they were asked, "So, you mentioned that you guys know the things that will highlight your charms the most. What are those charms?".EunHyuk answered, "DongHae is really good-looking. Our agency recruited him because of his exceptional looks. I would even say that he is the most handsome K-pop group member out there. He was good-looking when I first met him, and he is still good-looking now."DongHae said, "EunHyuk is a genius when it comes to dancing. He spends a lot of his time practicing. He practices more than anyone else. I would say he stands out in dancing and fashion."Meanwhile, ''Bout You' by Super Junior-D&E is receiving great love from fans all around the world since the release on August 16.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)