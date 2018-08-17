SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior DongHae & EunHyuk Point Out What Each Other's Strength Is
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Super Junior DongHae & EunHyuk Point Out What Each Other's Strength Is

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.17 10:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior DongHae & EunHyuk Point Out What Each Others Strength Is
Korean boy group Super Junior's sub-unit Super Junior-D&E's members DongHae and EunHyuk talked about what they think each other's strength is.

Ahead of the unit's comeback, DongHae and EunHyuk sat down for an interview with SBS funE.

During the interview, DongHae and EunHyuk both seemed extremely excited about returning with a new mini album ''Bout You' in three and a half years. 

DongHae commented, "We wanted to show a different side of ourselves to when we were members of Super Junior. We have prepared so much for this. We even worked on it even when we were in the military. I'm looking forward to begin our promotion."Super Junior-D&EEunHyuk said, "We have put great deal of time and effort into this album, because we know how long fans waited for it. It's our first time releasing a trap/hip-hop song."

He continued, "I love the title track ''Bout You'. It was composed and written by DongHae. Since we are in the same group, I think we know what we are the best at, and things that will highlight our charms the most." Super Junior-D&EThen, they were asked, "So, you mentioned that you guys know the things that will highlight your charms the most. What are those charms?".

EunHyuk answered, "DongHae is really good-looking. Our agency recruited him because of his exceptional looks. I would even say that he is the most handsome K-pop group member out there. He was good-looking when I first met him, and he is still good-looking now."Super Junior-D&EDongHae said, "EunHyuk is a genius when it comes to dancing. He spends a lot of his time practicing. He practices more than anyone else. I would say he stands out in dancing and fashion."

Meanwhile, ''Bout You' by Super Junior-D&E is receiving great love from fans all around the world since the release on August 16.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호