[SBS Star] VIDEO: LEO Makes You Keep Falling for Him with His Amazingly Sexy Moves

LEO from K-pop boy group VIXX is making his fans fall for him even more with his new song 'Touch & Sketch'.On August 14 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', LEO filled the stage with his sexiness.LEO performed 'Touch & Sketch', which is the title track of his solo debut album 'CANVAS' released on July 31.'Touch & Sketch' is an R&B track full of groovy sounds and it also highlights LEO's whipering-like sexy voice.Written by LEO himself, he used the word 'touch' to describe the touch between two lovers, and touching the canvas to begin sketching something.He says, "I'll touch with the tip of my finger, you can stop breathing. I will sketch you while following the curve, and paint your senses."LEO's sleek dance moves highlighting his unreal body proportions further add charms to the already-perfect performance.Watch LEO's impressive performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)