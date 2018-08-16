SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON's Charismatic Stage of 'KILLING ME'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON's Charismatic Stage of 'KILLING ME'

K-pop boy group iKON performed its highly addictive title track.

On August 12 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', iKON boasted its professional stage manners with 'KILLING ME'.

'KILLING ME' is from iKON's newest mini album 'NEW KIDS : CONTINUE', which was released on August 2.iKON InkigayoiKON InkigayoIt was composed and written by the leader of the group B.I, which demonstrates one's desperate emotion after a break-up of relationship.

This day, iKON showed flawless performance of the track's acrobatic choreography made by JAY and DK.iKON InkigayoThe most intensive part of the chorus lingers on the viewers head with the lyrics highlighting the word 'KILLING ME'.

The unique neon colors of the members' hair make each member stand out more and their stage costumes emphasizes the hip hop vibe of iKON.iKON InkigayoWith its amazing live stage, iKON proved its passion on stage once again.

Check out iKON's flawless stage below!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
