[SBS Star] Super Junior EunHyuk Reveals DongHae's Love Lyrics are His Own Story

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member EunHyuk revealed a secret on DongHae's composition.On August 16 episode of SBS Power FM radio show 'Cultwo Show', SUPER JUNIOR-D&E and singer Parc Jaejung were invited as guests.On this day, EunHyuk and DongHae introduced their newest duet track ''Bout you'.Especially, DongHae showed his confidence on this track as he wrote the song by himself.During the talk about the track, EunHyuk said, "DongHae wrote many tracks of Super Junior. Those were very emotional songs. He always had a lover to whom he referred in the lyrics."To EunHyuk's word, DongHae immediately responded, "Yeah, of course it was my fans."Meanwhile, SUPER JUNIOR-D&E is set to release its second mini album ''Bout You' on August 16 at 6PM KST.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SM Entertainment, SBS Power FM Cultwo Show)(SBS Star)