[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Becomes Police Officer Trying to Solve Serious Hostage Situation

Korean actress Son Ye-jin turned into a police officer trying to solve a serious hostage situation for an upcoming movie 'THE NEGOTIATION'.On August 16, 'THE NEGOTIATION' shared pictures of Son Ye-jin acting her role as the police officer on the movie set.'THE NEGOTIATION' is a crime thriller movie telling the story of a police negotiator 'Ha Chae-yoon' (Son Ye-jin) striving to save Korean hostages after they were kidnapped in Bangkok by an arms dealer 'Min Tae-gu' (actor Hyun Bin).Ha Chae-yoon must negotiate with Min Tae-gu to save the hostages in 12 hours.In the pictures, Son Ye-jin looks extremely concerned, and seems to put all her energy into finding the best ways to solve the situation.Although not completely seen, Son Ye-jin still managed to grab the attention of many people with her stunning appearance in the police uniform.'THE NEGOTIATION' starring Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin is set to premiere in theaters in September.(Lee Narin, Credit= CJ Entertainment)(SBS Star)