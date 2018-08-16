SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Becomes Police Officer Trying to Solve Serious Hostage Situation
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Becomes Police Officer Trying to Solve Serious Hostage Situation

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.16 17:13 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Becomes Police Officer Trying to Solve Serious Hostage Situation
Korean actress Son Ye-jin turned into a police officer trying to solve a serious hostage situation for an upcoming movie 'THE NEGOTIATION'.

On August 16, 'THE NEGOTIATION' shared pictures of Son Ye-jin acting her role as the police officer on the movie set.THE NEGOTIATIONTHE NEGOTIATION'THE NEGOTIATION' is a crime thriller movie telling the story of a police negotiator 'Ha Chae-yoon' (Son Ye-jin) striving to save Korean hostages after they were kidnapped in Bangkok by an arms dealer 'Min Tae-gu' (actor Hyun Bin).

Ha Chae-yoon must negotiate with Min Tae-gu to save the hostages in 12 hours.THE NEGOTIATIONTHE NEGOTIATIONIn the pictures, Son Ye-jin looks extremely concerned, and seems to put all her energy into finding the best ways to solve the situation.

Although not completely seen, Son Ye-jin still managed to grab the attention of many people with her stunning appearance in the police uniform.

'THE NEGOTIATION' starring Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin is set to premiere in theaters in September. THE NEGOTIATION(Lee Narin, Credit= CJ Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호