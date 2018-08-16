[SBS Star] VIDEO: Let's 'Power Up' with Red Velvet!

K-pop girl group Red Velvet has delivered happiness to the audience at 'Inkigayo' with its new songs.On August 12 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Red Velvet had its comeback stage with 'Power Up' and 'With You'.Red Velvet released a summer mini album 'Summer Magic' on August 6, and both tracks are from this album.First, Red Velvet performed a sweet love song 'With You'.In the lyrics, Red Velvet's members say, "When I'm with you, this summer feels like Christmas time.", "Us two lying down on the sandy beach look like we are on top of piles of snow.", "Our red noses from sunburn look like Rudolf's red nose.", and so on.The sweet melodies of the song perfectly go with the five members' candy-like vocals.After 'With You', Red Velvet unveiled its title track 'Power Up'.Just like the sensational catchy summer song 'Red Flavor' from last year, Red Velvet has returned with another song that gives off fun summer vibes.The catchy sounds together with energetic dance moves, make your summer exciting despite the scorching weather.Now, when you think of summer, you will undoubtedly think of Red Velvet.Listen to Red Velvet's addictive summer songs above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)