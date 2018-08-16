[SBS Star] VIDEO: LABOUM's Perfect Makeover to Mature Women 'Between Us'

K-pop girl group LABOUM showed off sensual performance of feminine mood.On August 14 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', LABOUM members mesmerized the audience as mature women.On this day, LABOUM performed the track 'Between Us', which is LABOUM's fifth single album released on July 27.'Between Us' perfectly describes a woman's sensitive emotion when she fell in love with somebody.With classic white outfits, LABOUM highlighted delicate choreography that mainly uses hands.Especially, LABOUM members' dance moves of lightly rubbing their wrist like they are wearing a sweet-smelling perfume raised the audience's pulse rate.After watching their stage, the viewers commented that LABOUM's new try for totally different concept definitely appealed to the listeners this time.Check out LABOUM's sensual stage below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)